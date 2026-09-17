Jammu: 35-Year-Old Man Dies of Gunshot Wound, Police Says Probably Shot Himself

A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting incident in the Resham Ghar area on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Sharma, a resident of Resham Ghar. He sustained a gunshot wound on the head and was rushed by his family to GMC Jammu in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. Deepak worked as a newspaper vendor. According to family members, they had no information about the shooting. They said Deepak returned home from work and had dinner, after which they suddenly came to know about the incident,. Police said it seems the deceased has committed suicide, though they are investigating the matter

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