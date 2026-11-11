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Home / Videos / Jammu: 2 Critically Injured as Car Hits Buffalo Herd, Overturns On Bishnah Ring Road

Jammu: 2 Critically Injured as Car Hits Buffalo Herd, Overturns On Bishnah Ring Road

Two persons were critically injured after a car collided with a herd of buffaloes and overturned on Bishnah Ring Road near Chak Murar village in Jammu district. According to officials, the vehicle was travelling along the road when it...

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Daily Excelsior
01:19 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Two persons were critically injured after a car collided with a herd of buffaloes and overturned on Bishnah Ring Road near Chak Murar village in Jammu district. According to officials, the vehicle was travelling along the road when it hit the buffaloes crossing the highway, causing it to overturn. All five occupants of the car sustained injuries in the accident. Two of them, stated to be in critical condition, were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for emergency treatment.

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