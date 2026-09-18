 Jammu: 2 Arrested After 35-Year-Old Man Killed in Birthday Party Spat

Two persons were arrested after 35-year-old Pawan Kumar of Bari Brahmana was allegedly killed during a birthday party in Lower Roopnagar, Jammu, late Thursday night. Police said an argument broke out after cake was smeared on birthday boy Neeraj Kumar alias Anshu, who allegedly attacked Pawan with a sharp-edged weapon. Pawan was rushed to GMC Jammu, where doctors declared him dead.

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