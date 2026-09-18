Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos /  Jammu: 2 Arrested After 35-Year-Old Man Killed in Birthday Party Spat

 Jammu: 2 Arrested After 35-Year-Old Man Killed in Birthday Party Spat

  Two persons were arrested after 35-year-old Pawan Kumar of Bari Brahmana was allegedly killed during a birthday party in Lower Roopnagar, Jammu, late Thursday night. Police said an argument broke out after cake was smeared on birthday boy...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:58 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Two persons were arrested after 35-year-old Pawan Kumar of Bari Brahmana was allegedly killed during a birthday party in Lower Roopnagar, Jammu, late Thursday night. Police said an argument broke out after cake was smeared on birthday boy Neeraj Kumar alias Anshu, who allegedly attacked Pawan with a sharp-edged weapon. Pawan was rushed to GMC Jammu, where doctors declared him dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra