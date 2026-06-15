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Home / Videos / Jammu: 16-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Tawi River at Hari Ki Pauri

Jammu: 16-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Tawi River at Hari Ki Pauri

  A 16-year-old boy, identified as Aman Singh, drowned in the Tawi River near Hari Ki Pauri while reportedly bathing in the river. The incident triggered a rescue operation by local authorities and emergency teams. Operation is continuing to...

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Daily Excelsior
03:33 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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A 16-year-old boy, identified as Aman Singh, drowned in the Tawi River near Hari Ki Pauri while reportedly bathing in the river. The incident triggered a rescue operation by local authorities and emergency teams. Operation is continuing to retrieve the dead body.

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