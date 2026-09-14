Jamkash Vehicleades launches Baleno at Udhampur outlet

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 13: J&K Vehicleades, a unit of Jamkash Vehicleades Pvt Ltd, introduced the highly anticipated new Maruti Suzuki Baleno at an exclusive release ceremony at Udhampur outlet , bringing the updated premium hatchback to local buyers.

The vehicle was unveiled by Ritesh Sharma, AGM, J&K Bank, alongside other dignitaries, in the presence of Commodore HS Ishar (Retd), CEO of J&K Vehicleades, Alok Sharma, SM, Nexa, valued clients, financial partners, Corporate associates, and team members of J&K Vehicleades.

Advertisement

The unveiling highlighted the New Baleno’s blend of modern styling, advanced technology, improved safety measures, and smoother driving dynamics, solidifying its status as an upscale, feature-packed option for contemporary drivers. This latest iteration boasts major enhancements, including Level- 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a new generation engine setup, enhanced interiors, and integrated smart features.

Dynamic highlights include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, a 360-degree view camera, a Heads-Up Display, wireless smartphone integration, and Suzuki Connect services, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore HS Ishar (Retd) remarked that the updated Baleno marks a major leap for premium hatchback segment by combining tech-forward features, safety, capability, and styling into one compelling package. He added that J&K Vehicleades Nexa is delighted to offer this impressive model to our customers, noting that the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS, superior comfort, and smart connectivity aligns with the evolving demands of today’s motorists.

Backed by over four decades of industry experience and strong presence across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and New Delhi, the Jamkash Vehicleades group continues to set benchmarks in automotive retail and client care.