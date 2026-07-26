Jamkash Vehicleades launches all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Jamkash Vehicleades, North India’s No. 1 Maruti Suzuki dealer today launched the all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza at its showroom on NH-1A, Channi Himmat Bypass, Jammu.

The grand unveiling witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of customers, bankers, business associates, dignitaries and automobile enthusiasts.

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The vehicle was ceremonially unveiled by Ajay Singh Kamdi, Regional Manager State Bank of India, RBO2, Maj Gen J S Isher (Retd) CEO Jamkash Vehicleades, in the presence of Sumit Malhotra, COO Sales, Jamkash Group, Siddarth Manhas, COO, Jamkash Vehicleades, esteemed banking partners, valued customers and members of the Jamkash family.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Malhotra, COO Sales, Jamkash Group said, “The All-New Brezza marks a significant step forward in the compact SUV segment. Starting at an attractive introductory price of Rs 7.39 lakh, it combines bold styling, advanced technology, class-leading safety and exciting performance, making it an ideal choice for today’s aspirational customers. We are confident that the New Brezza will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s leadership in the SUV segment across Jammu & Kashmir.”

“At Jamkash Vehicleades, every initiative revolves around our Customer First philosophy. Our endeavour is not merely to sell automobiles but to build lifelong relationships through transparency, trust and exceptional ownership experiences. Being recognised as North India’s No. 1 Maruti Suzuki dealer is a reflection of the confidence our customers have placed in us over the years and we remain committed to exceeding their expectations at every touch point,” he added.

The All-New Brezza introduces the exciting 1.0-litre Turbo Booster jet engine delivering 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque, alongside the proven K15C Smart Hybrid Petrol and S-CNG powertrain options, giving customers the freedom to choose the driving experience that best suits their lifestyle.

The New Brezza introduces two new colours - Vivacious Orange and Lustrous Beige, alongside a wide range of colour choices including Pearl Bluish Black, Magma Gray, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver and Pearl Arctic White.

The New Brezza is also available with Dual-tone colour options include Lustrous Beige with Bluish Black Roof, Arctic White with Bluish Black Roof and Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof.