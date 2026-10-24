Jamkash Vehicleades inaugurates satellite outlet at Surinsar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Aimed towards strengthening its presence and bringing quality automotive services closer to customers in the region, Jamkash Vehicleades, North India's No. 1 dealership group today inaugurated a new satellite outlet at Surinsar.

The newly opened outlet will cater to Surinsar and adjoining areas, enabling customers to access automotive services closer to their homes and enjoy greater convenience.

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The inauguration witnessed a large gathering comprising prominent people from Surinsar and adjoining areas, representatives from Jammu & Kashmir Bank and J&K Grameen Bank, and the management and staff of Jamkash Vehicleades.

The presence of distinguished members of the local community and banking fraternity added significance to the occasion, reflecting the goodwill and strong community relationships enjoyed by the dealership group.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Malhotra, COO Sales, Jamkash Vehicleades Group, said, "It has always been our endeavour to reach every nook and corner of our territory and provide our esteemed customers with a superior vehicle-buying experience and convenient access to quality services. The opening of our satellite outlet at Surinsar is another step towards achieving this objective. We firmly believe that geographical distance should never become a barrier to accessing quality automotive services."

He further emphasised that Jamkash Vehicleades has established itself as a name to reckon with in the automobile retail industry through its unwavering commitment to customer service, operational excellence, and a customer-first philosophy.

The new outlet reinforces the group's vision of making the Maruti Suzuki ownership experience more accessible to customers across its territory, particularly in areas where proximity and convenience are essential to customer satisfaction.

Driven by its philosophy of "Customer First," Jamkash Vehicleades remains committed to expanding its footprint, strengthening customer relationships, and setting higher benchmarks in automotive retail and after-sales service.