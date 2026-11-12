Jamkash Cafe inaugurated in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Aiming to offer Jammu a distinctive dining and lifestyle experience, Jamkash Cafe was formally inaugurated here today.

The café was inaugurated by Dr Sudhir Singh Bloeria, former Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir, amidst an impressive gathering of distinguished members of Jammu’s social and business fraternity, food enthusiasts, travel and food influencers, bloggers, and the staff and management of Jamkash Cafe.

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Jamkash Cafe brings together an extensive and thoughtfully curated culinary selection spanning Indian, Asian, Oriental, Continental and Italian cuisines, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

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The offerings are complemented by speciality coffees, refreshing beverages, contemporary café selections and an indulgent range of desserts, creating a comprehensive experience for food lovers.

Beyond its culinary offerings, the café places considerable emphasis on its ambience, designed to provide a contemporary, comfortable and welcoming environment.

Whether for family outings, social gatherings, informal business meetings or leisurely dining, Jamkash Cafe aspires to be a preferred destination for guests seeking quality food and memorable experiences.

A strong focus on personalised hospitality, attentive service and customer satisfaction forms an integral part of the café’s philosophy, recognising that an exceptional dining experience is defined as much by the warmth of service as by the quality of food.

Jamkash Cafe is an initiative of the Jamkash Vehicleades Group, which has an established presence across diverse business verticals, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Hero MotoCorp, Hero, Harley-Davidson and TakeOne Digital.

With this new venture, the group aims to add a fresh dimension to Jammu’s growing food and lifestyle landscape.