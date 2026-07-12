Jamia amends exam rules to let final-year students clear backlogs through compartment exams

NEW DELHI, Jul 11: Jamia Millia Islamia has amended its examination rules to allow final-year students with pending backlog papers to appear directly for compartment examinations, enabling them to complete their degrees without waiting for the next regular examination cycle.

The decision was approved by the university's Executive Council (EC) through an amendment to Ordinance-15.

Under the revised rules, final-semester or final-year students under the annual system who have backlog papers from any previous semester or year will be eligible to appear in a compartment examination conducted after the final semester or final annual examination.

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The university said the dates for the compartment examination will be notified separately by the Office of the Controller of Examinations.

The provision applies only to students enrolled in regular courses at the university. Students pursuing programmes through distance education will not be eligible for the facility.

As part of the amendment to Clause 24.4 of Ordinance-15, the university clarified that compartment examinations will generally not be conducted for courses operating under the "carry-over system". However, final-semester or final-year students will be allowed to appear in compartment examinations for backlog papers from any semester or year.

The Executive Council has also approved changes to the provisions relating to re-evaluation.

According to the amended Clause 23.1 of Ordinance-15, final-year students will have the option of appearing directly in the compartment examination instead of applying for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

Students in other years will continue to be eligible to seek re-evaluation within 15 days of the declaration of results, in accordance with the existing procedure. (PTI)