Jamboo Zoo at Nagrota

There are, unfortunately, lesser places of amusement, entertainment and interest in Jammu city especially for children and even adults and if one is undertaken to be erected, lot of time is taken to complete it. Ropeway trolley- cable car project, Tawi Artificial Lake project, Tawi Riverfront project on Sabarmati pattern and the like are examples to bring home the point. However, the news about the much awaited Jambu Zoo at Nagrota expected to be completed by November this year and thrown open to public is going to fill the peculiar void which in its absence was increasingly felt.

A zoo in stricter sense is never treated as being complete because of the circle of housing the wild and adding to their number and even bartering them with different species etc from outside the UT continues on a regular basis. However, we expect that the quality and the set standards which a Zoo must be possessing shall all be ensured by the concerned department and reports that the work presently going on in ”building ” the zoo being on international standards deserves all encouragement .

Facilities for visiting men women and children must be of equal standards whether pertaining to ticketing , cafeteria, trekking , public utilities etc which all are reportedly going to be outsourced for better performance while the main Zoo shall be looked after and managed by the J&K Wildlife Department. Zipline swings, battery operated cycles and small vehicles to move around the area of the zoo would definitely be of much amusement and interest otherwise required as added facilities. Let us all wait for the ‘special’ day in November 2021.