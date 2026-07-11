Jal Shakti Minister, Advisor to CM review I&FC sector of Kashmir

SRINAGAR, July 10: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, along with Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani today chaired a high-level review meeting at the Civil Secretariat to assess the functioning and progress of the Irrigation and Flood Control (I & FC) sector across Kashmir Division.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra, senior officers of the department and representatives of various wings associated with the irrigation & flood management and PHE.

While addressing the meeting, Javed Rana stressed the need for further strengthening the flood protection infrastructure across Kashmir Valley, particularly along vulnerable stretches of River Jhelum and its tributaries, to enhance resilience against flood-related risks and safeguard the lives, property and public assets.

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The Minister reviewed the physical and financial progress achieved under various flood management and mitigation projects. He directed the concerned officers to expedite the execution of ongoing works while ensuring strict adherence to quality standards and stipulated timelines so that all critical interventions are completed ahead of the monsoon season.

Emphasising the importance of continuous monitoring, inter-departmental coordination and proactive planning, Javed Rana called for a comprehensive and preparedness-driven approach to flood management in the Valley. He instructed the officers to identify and promptly address the bottlenecks hindering the progress of flood protection works. He asked to ensure their timely completion in the larger public interest and for the safety of vulnerable communities.

Rana also emphasised upon prioritising restoration of defunct irrigation canals, repair of canal breaches and maintenance of irrigation infrastructure across the Valley to ensure uninterrupted water supply to agricultural fields.

Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani underscored the need for a proactive and long-term approach towards flood management in Kashmir. He stressed the importance of strengthening embankments, enhancing river carrying capacity and ensuring timely execution of flood protection works. He called for improved preparedness, regular maintenance of flood channels and greater inter-departmental coordination to safeguard vulnerable areas and minimise the impact of future flood events.

He emphasised the need for sustainable water use and the importance of rain water harvesting through installation and use of water storage tanks.

During the review, a detailed presentation was given on the measures undertaken to mitigate the flood risks across vulnerable areas and the progress achieved under various ongoing schemes and projects. The presentation highlighted the status of desilting and dredging operations, strengthening and restoration of embankments, construction of flood protection works. It also covered the physical and financial progress of various flood management projects being executed under different schemes and funding components.

The meeting also reviewed the safety audit of embankments along River Jhelum and assessed the progress achieved under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) Phase-II. Progress of ongoing projects being executed under the UT Capex Budget, NABARD and SASCI Disaster Component was also reviewed threadbare.