Jal Shakti Department Posts Two Superintending Engineers

JAMMU, June 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the posting of two In-charge Superintending Engineers (Mechanical) in the Jal Shakti Department in the interest of administration.

According to an official order, Dalip Wali, who was awaiting posting orders, has been posted as Superintending Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Mechanical Circle, Srinagar, while Atul Chib has been posted as Superintending Engineer, PHE Mechanical Circle (North), Srinagar.

See Order Copy Click Here......