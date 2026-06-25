Jal Shakti Department Posts 329 Junior Engineers Across J&K
JAMMU, Jun 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the posting of 329 newly appointed Junior Engineers (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department across various divisions of the Union Territory. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Jun 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the posting of 329 newly appointed Junior Engineers (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department across various divisions of the Union Territory.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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