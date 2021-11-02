Jal Jeevan Mission in Ladakh

The terrains may appear to be difficult and challenging and climatic conditions harsh, but the UT Ladakh Administration has been working commendably in ensuring piped water supply to majority of the areas. This achievement, nothing short of a feat, looking to how the paraphernalia etc for the purpose is being ferried through helicopters up to the locations specific, is worth the purpose as after 75 year of independence, Ladakhi people shall be feeling a real turnaround in their living status by using the piped water and not treading distances any more to collect it. Jal Jeevan Mission, it appears, is being implemented with all zeal in Ladakh. Hopefully, much before 2024, all the areas in Ladakh are believed to be getting through laid down water pipes infrastructure – safe, pure and sweet drinking water – enough to drink and otherwise useas per needs. Though the task may appear to be a cake walk but the fact of the matter is that it is quite challenging on many counts including looking to a large chunk of households yet to get the facility tough out of 44000 households, nearly 10000 have already been provided with the much longed for water supply. Water is another name of life as life cannot sustain without water and imagining about the quantum of joy felt by those who for the first time find it supplied right up to their homes is not any difficult.