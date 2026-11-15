Jal Jeevan Mission conference concludes with focus on sustainable water supply, community ownership

NEW DELHI, Nov 14: The first regional conference on Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 concluded in Tiruchirappalli today with a focus on sustainable drinking water services, community ownership and strengthening gram panchayat-led management of rural water supply systems.

On the second day, five teams led by senior officials visited water supply infrastructure and participated in Jal Arpan Diwas celebrations across five villages in Tamil Nadu.

Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) Secretary Ashok K K Meena, who visited Palamaneri village, said "Jal Arpan" should not be viewed merely as a ceremonial handover of infrastructure but as the beginning of a sustained partnership between the state government, the implementing departments and the gram panchayat.

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He stressed that JJM 2.0 aims to move beyond providing household tap connections towards ensuring regular, reliable and safe drinking water services, with the long-term aspiration of 24x7 potable water supply directly from household taps.

Meena emphasised the need for continued technical support and capacity building of gram panchayats, including training elected representatives and adapting training materials to local conditions.

He also urged states to use the Decision Support System (DSS) for planning rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.

Additional Secretary and National Jal Jeevan Mission Director Kamal Kishore Soan stressed the need to translate JJM 2.0 reforms into effective field-level implementation and strengthen coordination among concerned departments.

During his village visit, Soan drank water directly from a household tap to reinforce public confidence in drinking water quality.

DDWS Joint Secretary D Senthil Pandian said specific action points, responsible stakeholders and timelines had been identified following the departmental summit held in September 2026.

He said inter-ministerial consultations had been held with the ministries of Panchayati Raj, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Tribal Affairs and Rural Development to strengthen convergence in financing, skilling, tribal drinking water coverage and source sustainability.

He urged states to adhere to their reform timelines ahead of the proposed national-level review in February 2027.

The five teams visited drinking water infrastructure at Vadugakudi, Thiruchinampoondi, Thindukarai, Nochiyam and Keelaanbil before participating in Jal Arpan Diwas celebrations in Palamaneri, Ambedkar Nagar, Theeranmanagar, Ayyampalayam and Puthu Uthamanur.

The two-day conference brought together seven southern states and Union territories to review JJM 2.0 reforms and strengthen inter-departmental convergence, sustainable operation and maintenance financing and Gram Panchayat-led water governance. (PTI)