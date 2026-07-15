Jaishankar meets European Council president,  values his role in advancing trade and technology cooperation

BRUSSELS, July 15: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with European Council President Antonio Costa and said he valued his "guidance and warm sentiments" for advancing the trade and technology cooperation between the two sides.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Belgium from July 14-15 to participate in the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels. He is accompanied by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

"Joined my colleagues to recognise the significant progress in our partnership since the landmark India-EU summit earlier this year. Value his guidance and warm sentiments for advancing our trade and technology cooperation," Jaishanakar said in a post on X after meeting Costa.

The India-EU Summit was held in New Delhi in January, when Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visited New Delhi as the chief guests for the Republic Day.

Co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European leaders, the summit yielded a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and a new Security and Defence Partnership.

Earlier, Jaishankar began his visit to Brussels with a meeting with European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas, and they discussed the West Asia conflict and the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce.

The external affairs minister said they also spoke about advancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership to ensure supply chain resilience.

"Started my visit to Brussels, meeting with EU HRVP @kajakallas. Had useful discussions on West Asia and the need to ensure peace and stability. Exchanged views on the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Kallas said it was a "historic year for EU-India relations".

"This is a historic year for EU-India relations, with our cooperation deepening across trade, technology, security and defence. It was good to speak today with @DrSJaishankar about taking our partnership further, including on maritime security," she said in a post on X.

"Together, we must defend freedom of navigation, protect open and resilient supply chains, as well as deepen cooperation between EU operations ATALANTA and ASPIDES and the Indian navy to uphold security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," she further said.

The External Affairs Minister also met Minister-President Flanders Matthias Diependaele and Minister Annick De Ridder.

"The India-EU FTA has enabled a wide range of possibilities for India's cooperation with Belgium. Discussed opportunities for businesses and investments from the Flanders region," he said. (PTI)