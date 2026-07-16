Jaishankar holds talks with Belgian counterpart, discusses cooperation in areas such as defence and mobility

BRUSSELS, Jul 15: India and Belgium on Wednesday reviewed cooperation in several areas, including economic, clean energy, defence, mobility and pharmaceutical domains, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holding talks with his Belgian counterpart Maxime Prevot.

Jaishankar, who is here on a two-day visit to attend the India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue and meet leaders of the European Union, said he had a "useful exchange" of perspectives on global developments, including in West Asia.

In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said that India and Belgium have an opportunity to build on the current substantive relationship by further expanding collaboration in areas like clean energy, digital technologies, life sciences, chemical industry, logistics and manufacturing.

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Noting that the international economy faces structural challenges like overdependence on production sources, access to markets, challenges of connectivity, logistics and sometimes of technology, Jaishankar said that the main challenge is how to stabilise, de-risk and diversify.

Referring to the conflicts and tensions around the world, including West Asia, Africa, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific, he said their impacts were felt across the global economy.

Jaishankar also said that today the Indian relationship with the European Union is acquiring a strategic character. "We explained to our own people that the Free Trade Agreement is something much bigger than just a trade agreement," he said.

"Co-chaired with DPM & FM @prevotmaxime the inaugural India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue in Brussels today. Our partnership has witnessed significant deepening in recent years. Today's discussions reflected the ambition of India's ties with Belgium, and the EU," Jaishankar later said in a post on X.

"Reviewed our cooperation including in political, economic, investments, clean energy, defence, mobility and pharmaceutical domains. Also focused on opportunities in ports, maritime, semiconductors as well as broader cooperation for supply chain de-risking," he added.

Prevot underlined that Belgium and India already have a strong relationship.

"We see it in trade and investment, in the growing cooperation between our businesses and researchers, and in the many exchanges between our people. Last year's Belgian Economic Mission to India confirmed that there is a real willingness, on both sides, to deepen that relationship," he said in a post on X.

He said that the launch of the Strategic Dialogue gives bilateral cooperation a stronger political framework. "By meeting regularly, we can build on what already exists and work more closely together in areas such as clean energy, innovation, security and defence," he said.

He appreciated the "open and constructive" exchange with Jaishankar and thanked him for taking the Belgium-India partnership a step further.

Jaishankar also participated in the India-EU Business Roundtable, where he highlighted the growing trust in India-Europe ties.

He also met EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva and discussed opportunities for research in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, startups and association with Horizon Europe.

The minister also held a meeting with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela and discussed advancing India-EU cooperation in connectivity, trilateral partnerships, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and green shipping.

Earlier, Jaishankar met with European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas, Minister-President of Flanders Matthias Diependaele and Minister Annick De Ridder. (PTI)