Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from G20 nations

WASHINGTON, Oct 31: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas and discussed the Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia.

Jaishankar met Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Atlanta on Friday.

"Discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

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Jaishankar also met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand and assessed the steady growth in India-Canada cooperation.

"Delighted to meet FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada today. Assessed the steady growth of our cooperation," Jaishankar said in a post on X on Friday.

He also met Anand and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and discussed the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership.

Jaishankar also met foreign ministers of Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Germany.

In his meeting with Argentina's Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno, he discussed trade, critical minerals, defence and nuclear cooperation, and multilateral issues.

The minister said his meeting with Mexico's Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Alvarez was focused on giving a new impetus to bilateral relations.

"A pleasure to sit down with FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil. Our conversation covered bilateral and global issues," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"Great to meet FM Johann Wadephul of Germany. Always look forward to my discussions with @AussenMinDE," he said. (PTI)