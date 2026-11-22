New Delhi, Nov 22: Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of compromising transparency and investor protection to attract foreign portfolio investments, questioning the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposal to roll back disclosure requirements for certain foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Ramesh alleged that the proposed withdrawal of the Additional Disclosure Framework (ADF), introduced in August 2023 to scrutinise opaque offshore ownership structures, was an attempt to keep the stock market buoyant amid the government's failure to revive domestic private investment and attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

In a post on X, he charged that the move would effectively offer preferential treatment to foreign investors at the expense of transparency and market integrity. "Very soon after the Prime Minister berated the captains of Indian industry at FICCI on November 19th 2026, SEBI has issued a consultation paper that proposes to scrap the very disclosure rules it had introduced in August 2023 to expose opaque offshore money flowing into Indian companies," he said.

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The Congress leader linked the proposed rollback to the controversy that erupted in January 2023 over allegations that the Adani Group had used a network of offshore funds and shell companies to build substantial stakes in its group entities. The allegations had triggered questions over regulatory compliance, ownership transparency and adherence to minimum public shareholding norms.

Following the controversy, and the findings of a Supreme Court-appointed Expert Committee that SEBI had been unable to identify the ultimate beneficiaries of certain funds, the regulator introduced tighter disclosure provisions. The measures, approved by the SEBI Board in June 2023 and implemented in August, required certain FPIs to disclose detailed information about their ultimate ownership, economic interests and control to prevent regulatory circumvention and potentially concealed concentration of holdings.

The framework covered FPIs whose more than 50 per cent of Indian equity investments were concentrated in a single corporate group, with the stated objective of detecting opaque ownership structures and risks of market manipulation.

Ramesh argued that dismantling these safeguards would reopen loopholes that had prompted regulatory intervention in the first place. He also referred to SEBI's September 2026 final order in the minimum public shareholding case involving the Adani Group, which said the evidence did not establish that Vinod Adani controlled the funds that had accumulated substantial stakes in Adani companies, while acknowledging circumstances that could warrant further scrutiny.

He contended that the difficulty in establishing ultimate control made greater transparency imperative rather than providing grounds for diluting disclosure norms. Rejecting SEBI's argument that the framework had become an entry barrier for foreign investors, Ramesh pointed out that several categories, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, broad-based regulated funds and government-linked investors, were already exempt.

He also questioned whether easing disclosure requirements could stem foreign capital flight, citing Rs 5.61 lakh crore withdrawn by FPIs from Indian equities over the past two years. The consultation paper itself, he noted, recognised that the outflows were driven by multiple factors.

"Credibility, transparency and investor protection are the bedrock of efficient financial markets," Ramesh said, urging SEBI to reconsider the proposal. India needed foreign investment, he argued, but not capital flowing through opaque and convoluted offshore ownership structures, warning that attracting investors should not come at the cost of weakening the integrity of its capital markets. (Agencies)