Jairam Ramesh Accuses Modi Govt Of Appeasing Trump, Links US Action Against Indian IT Professionals To Policy Concessions

New Delhi, Oct 9: Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of pursuing a policy of appeasement towards US President Donald Trump, arguing that Washington's latest actions targeting Indian IT professionals had exposed the risks of making concessions without securing reciprocal benefits for India.

In a post on the social media platform X, Ramesh said, "That appeasement of bullies never pays is once again proven by the US Govt's actions on Thursday targeted directly against Indian IT professionals."

He linked the alleged action against Indian professionals to what he described as the government's efforts to please Trump, questioning whether New Delhi's approach to bilateral negotiations was adequately protecting Indian economic and technological interests.

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"This has come shortly after the Modi Govt went out of its way to please President Trump by imposing UPI MDR charges that will clearly and directly benefit American companies," Ramesh said, alleging that the government's decisions on digital payments had favoured US corporate interests. His post did not, however, specify the mechanism through which he believed the changes in merchant discount rates would directly benefit American companies.

Ramesh also argued that the government had legal and regulatory options available to respond to Washington's actions, pointing to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and its implementing rules.

He alleged that Prime Minister Modi would be reluctant to act because of the domestic political controversy surrounding what he called "GyaneshGate", the opposition's campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the functioning of the Election Commission of India and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Congress leader's intervention brought together two increasingly contentious issues in the political debate: the treatment of Indian technology professionals under US immigration and economic policies, and the terms on which the Modi government is pursuing engagement with the Trump administration. Indian IT services companies and technology professionals have long depended on access to the US market, making changes to visa rules, work authorisation requirements and related costs matters of considerable importance for the sector.

Any additional restrictions or financial burdens could have implications for Indian workers, employers and technology businesses operating across the two countries.

Ramesh's reference to merchant discount rates (MDR) concerns the charges associated with processing digital payments. The question of who bears these charges, how payment-processing costs are distributed and which service providers benefit has implications for merchants, consumers and companies operating in the digital payments ecosystem.

Ramesh alleged that the government's position would benefit American companies, but his post did not provide further details to substantiate that specific claim.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, enacted in 2023, establishes India's statutory framework for the processing of digital personal data. It sets out obligations for entities handling such data and provides protections for individuals.

However, the legislation is not a general-purpose instrument for retaliating against another country. Any response relying on the Act or its rules would have to be grounded in the specific provisions applicable to the circumstances and remain consistent with India's legal obligations.

The reference to "GyaneshGate" also reflects the broader confrontation between the Congress and the BJP over the Election Commission's conduct and the revision of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have questioned the SIR exercise and demanded accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while the poll panel has defended its processes.

By linking the controversy to India's engagement with Washington, Ramesh sought to widen the political attack on the Modi government beyond domestic electoral issues to its handling of foreign relations and economic policy.

Ramesh did not identify the specific provisions of the data protection legislation that the government could invoke, nor did he spell out the countermeasures he believed India should consider in response to Washington's actions. His remarks nevertheless signalled the Congress's intention to make the protection of Indian technology professionals, the treatment of Indian businesses in the US market and the terms of India-US economic engagement part of its wider criticism of the Modi government. (Agencies)