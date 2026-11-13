Jain gets one-year extension as CUJ VC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: The President of India, in her capacity as Visitor of the Central University of Jammu (CUJ), has approved the extension of tenure of Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Jain as Vice-Chancellor of the University for a period not exceeding one year.

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According to an official communication issued by the Department of Higher Education, Union Ministry of Education, the extension has been granted under the provisions of the Statutes of the Central Universities Act, 2009.

Prof Jain's existing tenure was scheduled to end on November 24, 2026. As per the order signed by Rajesh Kumar, Under Secretary to the Government of India, the extension will remain effective until the appointment of a new regular Vice-Chancellor, completion of the extended period of one year, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.