Jain clinic organises artificial limbs camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Shree Atam Vallabh Jain Clinic, Jammu, organised a three-day artificial limbs camp at Kali Janmi, Fatthu Chogan, Jammu, providing support and assistive devices to specially-abled persons in need. It was 469th such camp organised by the institution and was dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Seva Pakhwada, being observed across the country from September 17 to October 17, 2026.

MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi, along with other Seva workers, participated in the camp and interacted with beneficiaries and organisers. The initiative received appreciation for its continued focus on providing mobility support and improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the institution Pradeep Jain said that Shree Atam Vallabh Jain Clinic has been organising its regular monthly artificial limbs camps for the last 39 years as part of its sustained service to specially-abled persons. He said the institution would continue its humanitarian efforts in future with same commitment.

On the first day of the camp, 58 patients were examined, while new artificial limbs and calipers were also distributed among needy beneficiaries. The organisers said the camp was aimed at ensuring that persons requiring mobility aids receive timely assistance and can lead more independent lives.

Prominent persons present on the occasion included Pritpal Jain, Kunti Lal Jain, Praveen Seth, Jatin Jain and Dr. Anita Gupta, besides other members, volunteers and Seva workers.