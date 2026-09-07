Jain Clinic holds 468th free artificial limbs camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Shri Atam Vallabh Jain Clinic organised its 468th free artificial limbs distribution damp at Kali Janni, Jammu, as part of its continued humanitarian efforts to provide assistive devices and rehabilitation support to specially-abled individuals. The three-day camp aimed at helping beneficiaries regain mobility, independence and a better quality of life through free assistive equipment.

The camp was graced by Vikram Randhawa, MLA Jammu Bahu, who extended his support to the clinic's philanthropic initiative and interacted with beneficiaries, organisers and volunteers. He appreciated the efforts of the clinic in providing essential mobility aids and rehabilitation assistance to people in need.

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On the opening day, 78 patients were clinically examined by renowned physiotherapist Dr Anita Gupta, who assessed their individual physical requirements and recommended appropriate assistive devices. Based on the medical assessment, the clinic distributed 50 artificial limbs, 10 prosthetic arms, five calipers, six AFO/KFO supports, six hearing aids and one wheelchair free of cost.

Pradeep Jain, Chairman, Shri Atam Vallabh Jain Clinic, highlighted the organisation's continued commitment to serving differently-abled persons and explained the procedure for beneficiaries seeking hearing aids and other assistive equipment through the clinic.

The camp witnessed the participation of several clinic representatives and community members, including Ashu Jain, Varinder Jain, Pankaj Jain, Parveen Seth Jain, Munish Jain, Pranav Jain, Rohit Jain, Kimti Jain, Deepak Jain and Jitender Jain, among others.