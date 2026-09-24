Jahangir-era jewelled pen cases to be showcased at Louvre exhibition in US

WASHINGTON, Sep 23 : Two jewel-embedded ivory pen cases, claimed to have been commissioned by Mughal emperor Jahangir and later acquired by famed French jeweller Louis Cartier, will be among the highlights of a major exhibition of Islamic art opening this week at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art in Washington DC, USA.

The pen cases, which bear the names of Safavid ruler Shah Abbas I and his grand vizier, are part of 26 artworks being lent by the Musee du Louvre for "From the Louvre: Masterpieces of Islamic Art", which opens on September 26.

The exhibition, organised jointly by the Musee du Louvre, Paris, and the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art, marks the first time the selection is being displayed in the United States and Washington will be its only US stop.

It is co-curated by Souraya Noujaim, director of the Islamic art department at the Louvre, and Simon Rettig, associate curator for the arts of the Islamic world at the National Museum of Asian Art.

The two pen cases are known for their connection to Jahangir (1605-1627), whose court was known for patronising finely crafted objects and diplomatic gift-giving.

"Desired for their spectacular artistry and distinct craftsmanship, these objects of the Islamic world were enjoyed by a select few until they entered the Louvre," said Chase F Robinson, director of the National Museum of Asian Art.

"Now, these once-exclusive objects are accessible to all as masterpieces. Through this exhibition, we examine how masterpieces are shaped not only by their makers, but also by the public that celebrates them," he added.

According to the exhibition organisers, the pen cases are thought to have been commissioned by Jahangir and presented as gifts to Shah Abbas I, who ruled Safavid Iran, and his grand vizier. They were subsequently acquired by Cartier in 1912 and are said to have inspired some of his jewellery creations.

"From the Louvre" also brings together paintings, metalwork, jade, ceramics, glass and architectural elements dating from the seventh to the 19th centuries. The works come from Islamic regions stretching from modern-day Spain to India.

The exhibition also explores the journeys of objects that were originally created for courts, religious or ceremonial settings and private collections, and how their meanings changed with each transfer of ownership.

The exhibition will remain open at the National Museum of Asian Art through January 18, 2027. (PTI)