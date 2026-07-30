Jagti inmates rue acute water crisis

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: The drinking water crisis in Jagti Migrant Camp has deepened, with residents alleging "pathetic" response from the Relief Organisation even as Monsoon rains compound their problems.

``We have been facing worest ever phase of water crisis in Jagti in the last 15 years'', alleged Sunil Pandita a social activist in the camp

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Jagti, home to over 4,224 flats and nearly 20,000 Kashmiri migrants, have been reeling under severe water crisis for over a week.

"Outside it's raining, inside our homes are leaking, and we still don't have water to drink," he added.

Residents said tube wells in the camp remain non-functional for hours due to daily power cuts. The Jal Shakti Department has blamed damage to the main supply line, but no repair timeline has been given.

Inmates who gathered near the camp office here today accused the authorities of being "indifferent and pathetic" towards migrant issues.

"Every Summer and every Monsoon it's the same story. We submit representations, officials assure, and then nothing happens. Children are falling sick. How do we cook, clean, or use toilets without water?" said Sunil Pandita, a social activist.

Inmates also flagged unhygienic conditions. With choked drains from the 2010 drainage system and stagnant water in lanes, they fear an outbreak of water-borne diseases.

For now, Jagti residents continue to manage with buckets, plastic cans, and the hope that the administration will treat the camp's water crisis with the urgency it deserves, said Pandita.