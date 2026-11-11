Jadugar Samrat Shankar to enthrall Jammuties from Nov 18

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Jammu is all set to witness a spectacular magic extravaganza as renowned illusionist Jadugar Samrat Shankar brings his mesmerising magic show to the city from November 18, 2026.

The grand inauguration of the programme will be held at the Auditorium of Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust, Jammu, marking the beginning of a month-long entertainment programme.

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With a professional career spanning over five decades since 1974, Jadugar Samrat Shankar has enthralled audiences through thousands of successful performances across India and abroad. Known for his extraordinary illusions, spectacular tricks and captivating stage presentations, he has carved a niche for himself in the world of live entertainment.

The programme promises an exciting experience for people of all age groups, particularly children, students and families. It also aims to promote the traditional art of illusion and revive interest in live stage performances.

A special attraction of the event will be morning shows exclusively organised for school students.

The organisers have invited schools, educational institutions, families and the general public to attend the programme and witness the extraordinary performances of the veteran magician.