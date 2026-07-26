Jacques Audiard to work on film adaptation of 'La Nuit ravagee'

LOS ANGELES, July 26: Filmmaker Jacques Audiard is set to collaborate with Netflix for a film adaptation of Jean-Baptiste Del Amo's horror novel "La Nuit ravagee".

The film will be a French-language Netflix original and is the first horror project for Audiard, known for directing "Emilia Perez", according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

"La Nuit ravagee" is set in Saint-Auch, a fictional suburb on the outskirts of Toulouse in Southern France. The film follows a group of teenagers drawn to an abandoned house that exerts a strange power on them.

After one of their friends dies under disturbing circumstances, they decide to enter the house, not suspecting it is alive with something supernatural. Once they enter it, it begins to feed on their private fears, desires and traumas, turning their psychological vulnerabilities into something monstrous and inescapable.

Del Amo's other novel, "Le Regne Animal", has previously been adapted into a French science-fiction adventure film. It was directed by Thomas Cailley and had the premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. (PTI)