J&K Govt Elevates 17 Officers To JKAS Time Scale; Two Appointed As Deputy Secretaries

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: In a major administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, the Union Territory Government on Wednesday promoted 17 officers from various departmental feeding services to the Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

According to Government Order No. 1361-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on August 5, the appointments have been made under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service Rules, 2008.

As per the order, the promoted officers have been inducted into the Time Scale of JKAS (Level-11: ₹67,700–₹2,08,700). The promotions shall take notional effect from January 1, 2026, while regularization will take place prospectively in accordance with the applicable service rules.

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The officers promoted belong to different departmental feeding services, including the Excise and Taxation (G) Service, Handicrafts (G) Service, Revenue (G) Service, Secretariat (G) Service-I (Under Secretaries), Secretariat (G) Service-II (Private Secretaries), and Administrative Officers (G) Service.

The officers promoted to the Time Scale of JKAS are:Arvind Kumar .Sunil Kumar Gupta .Joginder Mangol.Jatinder Singh.Daljeet Singh Parihar .Ram Paul (ALC) .Rajinder Singh .Arifa Ashraf.Syed Shamim Rizvi

*Seema Gupta .Seema Rani

Rachna Devi .Sanjay Kumar Tandan

Rakhi Kaloo .Tariq Umar Handoo

Shafat Ahmad Shansaz ,Zahida Mir

The government has directed that all the promoted officers shall continue at their existing places of posting until further orders are issued.

In a significant move, Rajinder Singh and Arifa Ashraf, figuring at Serial Nos. 7 and 8 of the promotion list, have also been designated as Deputy Secretaries in their respective departments.

The order further stipulates that the promotions shall remain subject to the outcome of any writ petitions or other legal proceedings pending before competent courts and will not prejudice the final judicial verdict in such matters.

The appointment order has been issued by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, and circulated to all concerned departments and authorities for implementation and necessary action.

See Order Copy Click Here......