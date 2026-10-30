J&K Govt Notifies New JKAS Probation And Examination Rules 2026; Seven Papers, 50% Qualifying Marks Made Mandatory

Srinagar, Oct 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified a revised regulatory framework governing probation and departmental examinations for officers recruited to the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) through the Combined Competitive Examination, introducing significant changes to the existing service qualification requirements.

The General Administration Department (GAD), through Government Notification S.O. 278 dated October 28, 2026, has issued the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Services (Probation and Examination) Rules, 2026, under the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India.

The newly notified rules will come into force with immediate effect and will be applicable to candidates appointed to the Junior Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service through the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination.

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Under the revised framework, directly recruited JKAS officers will be required to complete a probation period of two years.

The first annual increment will become admissible after completion of the first year. However, the second increment will remain withheld until the probationer successfully completes the prescribed probation period and qualifies the departmental examination.

The rules also make passing the prescribed examination mandatory for confirmation in service. However, the Government may grant exemption in exceptional circumstances after recording sufficient reasons in writing.

A major feature of the revised rules is the introduction of a comprehensive seven-paper examination system.

Each paper will carry 100 marks, and probationers will have to secure at least 50 per cent marks in every individual paper to qualify.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conduct the examination twice annually, as far as practicable, at venues and on dates determined by the Commission.

Candidates will be allowed to consult Bare Acts, Rules, Regulations and Manuals during the written examination. However, the permitted reference material must contain only relevant legal provisions without annotations.

The notification provides three regular opportunities to every probationer to clear the prescribed examination, along with one additional mercy chance.

Candidates who are unable to appear in an examination due to circumstances beyond their control may also seek permission from the Government to avail themselves of the missed opportunity.

Applications for the examination will be submitted through the concerned Administrative Department, while the JKPSC will prescribe the detailed examination procedure separately.

The syllabus attached to the notification covers a broad range of subjects concerning public administration, Jammu and Kashmir’s regional profile, service regulations, revenue administration, development programmes, social welfare and the legal framework.

The seven papers have been structured as follows:

Paper I – Management and Public Administration: Covers management principles, organisational behaviour, human resource management, leadership, performance management, communication, government schemes and public administration.

Paper II – Comprehensive Overview of Jammu and Kashmir: Includes geographical and demographic features, economy, agriculture, horticulture, tourism, society, culture, languages, ecology, environmental issues and infrastructure development.

Paper III – Service Rules and Office Procedure: Covers Civil Services Regulations, Conduct Rules, Leave Rules, Classification, Control and Appeal Rules, Right to Information Act, public service delivery, office procedures, e-Office, SPARROW, e-HRMS and digital governance.

Paper IV – Revenue Laws and Land Administration: Includes property and registration laws, land revenue legislation, agrarian reforms, land acquisition, protection of migrant properties, mutation records, Jamabandi, land grants and digital land records.

Paper V – Government Schemes and Development Policies: Focuses on employment generation, industrial growth, Panchayati Raj, Municipal Act, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, rural development, industrial policies, Startup India and other development initiatives.

Paper VI – Social Welfare, Human Rights and Community Protection: Covers reservation provisions, women and child protection legislation, social security programmes, pension schemes, scholarships, National Health Mission, Ayushman Bharat and human rights laws.

Paper VII – Legal and Regulatory Framework for Governance and Public Order: Includes the Constitution of India, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, Prevention of Corruption Act, Public Safety Act, taxation laws and other regulatory legislation.

The notification makes it clear that the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Services (Probation and Examination) Rules, 2000, notified through SRO 130 of 2000, shall stand superseded.

Other existing rules governing matters covered under the newly introduced framework will also cease to operate from the date of commencement of the 2026 rules.

The notification has been issued by order of the Lieutenant Governor and bears the signature of M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

The revised framework is aimed at establishing a structured examination and assessment mechanism for newly recruited JKAS officers, with particular emphasis on administrative competence, service regulations, revenue management, development policies, public welfare and the legal responsibilities associated with governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

See Notification Click Here....