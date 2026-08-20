J&K Assembly Employees Protest Against Deputation Order; Seek Review Of GAD Decision

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Employees of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday staged a protest inside the Assembly premises against an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) regarding the deputation of Deputy Secretary Bilal Ahmad Mir.

The protesting employees assembled within the Assembly complex and raised objections to the deputation order, expressing concern over the decision and urging the competent authorities to reconsider the matter.

The employees sought a review of the order, maintaining that their concerns should be examined objectively by the concerned authorities before any further action is taken.

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During the protest, the staff members pressed for an appropriate and amicable resolution, stating that their grievances should be addressed in accordance with the applicable rules and administrative procedures.

The employees urged the authorities to intervene in the matter and ensure that the issue is resolved in the larger interest of the Legislative Assembly and its staff.

The protesting employees maintained that the matter requires careful examination by the competent authority and expressed hope that their concerns would be considered before a final decision is taken.(KNC)