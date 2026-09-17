J&K, Ladakh LGs And CM Abdullah Greet Modi On His Birthday; Saxena Distributes Appointment Letters

Srinagar, Leh, Sep 17 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday. “Wishing Hon PM @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you good health and a long life,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

In Leh, Saxena led a ‘padyatra’ (foot march) under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ on the occasion of ‘Sewa Diwas’, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said Modi’s visionary leadership in shaping a self-reliant, developed and progressive new India continues to inspire all. “Heartfelt birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Your visionary leadership in shaping a self-reliant, developed and progressive New India continues to inspire all of us. I pray for your long, healthy, and vibrant life as the nation collectively strives to fulfil your grand vision for the country,” Sinha said in a post on X.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, Modi turned 76 on Thursday. He completes 25 uninterrupted years in public office on October 7, having first taken the oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001 before becoming prime minister in 2014. Speaking to reporters, Sinha said the country is fortunate to have Modi as its leader. “The nation’s journey from the ‘fragile five’ to the top five economies certainly tells a pleasing and inspiring story. India’s current economic growth rate stands at 7.8 per cent, earning recognition as the world’s fastest-growing major economy,” he said.

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He asserted that the prime minister deserves credit for infrastructure development in J-K over the past 10 to 12 years. “The discrimination in J-K has come to an end. In road infrastructure and tunnels alone, projects worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore are currently underway. Connecting Kashmir by rail was a long-standing dream, and that dream has now been fulfilled.

“There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the entire country. Seeing the children in Jammu and Kashmir today, I appeal to all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to actively participate in the programmes running throughout this month and celebrate them with great joy,” Sinha said.

In Leh, nearly 1,500 citizens, including students and community leaders, participated to raise awareness against drug abuse. “On Sewa Diwas, marking the birthday of the PM, led a padyatra in Leh city, along with nearly 1,500 citizens, including students and community leaders, under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The padyatra aimed at creating awareness against the menace of drug abuse,” the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor said in a post on X.

He said the padyatra was not merely a walk; it was a powerful message of awareness, responsibility and collective resolve for a healthy and stronger society.

“PM’s vision for a strong, self-reliant India is rooted in a healthy, drug-free society. The UT administration is fully committed to zero tolerance against the drug menace,” the Lieutenant Governor said. He appealed to the local youth to choose health, reject drugs, and channelise their energy into nation-building. “Let’s pledge to make Ladakh completely Nasha Mukt,” he said.

In an earlier birthday message, Saxena extended greetings to the prime minister and praised his leadership and commitment to the welfare of marginalised sections, women’s empowerment and employment opportunities for youth.

“Warm birthday greetings to the prime minister. Your dynamic leadership and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the marginalised, empowerment of women and employment to every youth, is an inspiration for the entire generation to contribute meaningfully to the larger vision of Viksit Bharat,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

On behalf of the people of Ladakh, Saxena also thanked the government for empowering the newest Union Territory of Ladakh and integrating it into the nation’s growth story like never before.

“Wishing you good health and strength to keep guiding the new India,” he said. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,’ starting September 17 will be dedicated to the prime minister’s 25 years of dedicated and selfless public service. “Under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,’ 12 service programmes, including ‘Seva Diwas,’ cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, medical camps, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, assistance to Divyangjan and youth programmes, will be organised across the UT. I call upon citizens to participate actively and devote themselves to the selfless service of the community,” Sinha said.

He visited Child Care Institution Palaash and Pareesha at Nishat on the outskirts of the city, on Modi’s birthday, where he celebrated the occasion with children by distributing gifts and cutting a cake.