J&K Govt Orders Inquiry Into Alleged Misconduct By IAS Officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan; Report Sought Within 15 Days

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a formal inquiry into allegations of misconduct involving IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan and JKAS officer Beenish Wani, directing the inquiry officer to submit a report within 15 days.

According to Government Order No. 1654-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on October 16, Mandeep Kaur, IAS (AGMUT: 2004), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been appointed as the inquiry officer to examine the matter.

The inquiry concerns alleged misconduct involving Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Administrative Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, and Beenish Wani, Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal. The matter came to the government’s notice following reports published in print and electronic media.

Advertisement

The government has also appointed Amit Vermani, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government in the General Administration Department, as the presenting officer in the inquiry. (KNC)

See Order Copy Click Here.....