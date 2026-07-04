J&K Police Head Constable Dies After Falling Unconscious At SKPA Udhampur

Udhampur, Jul 4: A Head Constable of J&K Police died after he fell unconscious during training at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur on Saturday.

Officials said that the cop suddenly fell unconscious and was immediately shifted to a hospital. Doctors there declared him brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as HC Bashir Anjum, resident of Gursai in Mendhar area of Poonch district. He was presently undergoing training at SKPA Udhampur.

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Police have taken cognizance of the matter and are verifying the cause of death. Further investigation is underway.(GNS)