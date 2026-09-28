J&K Cong Seeks Resignation Of CEC; Police Foils Protesting Leaders' March To DC Office

Jammu, Sep 28: Demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the allegations of "Vote Chori", the District Congress Committee Jammu Urban under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday staged protest holding placards and raising slogans.

The Congress leaders held a protest here at Shaheedi Chowk and marched towards the DC Office, which was foiled by the heavy deployment of police.

The protest was led by Former Minister J&K Yogesh Sawhney, President DCC Jammu Urban and President DCC Jammu Rural Neeraj Kundan and presided by WP PCC Raman Bhalla and Ex Minister Mula Ram along with senior Congress leaders and workers.

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Addressing the media, Working President PCC Raman Bhalla said that the Election Commission must uphold its constitutional responsibility and ensure complete transparency in the electoral process.

He stated that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns over "Vote Chori" before the country three years ago, and stated that since then, Gyanesh Kumar

He said that allegations concerning the integrity of elections cannot be ignored and called upon the authorities to address the concerns raised by the opposition and the public through a transparent and credible process.

Addressing the gathering, President DCC Jammu Urban and Former Minister Yogesh Sawhney demanded the immediate resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the allegations of "Vote Chori".

He stated that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns over "Vote Chori" before the country three years ago, and stated that since then, Gyanesh Kumar and his team have continued to be involved in electoral irregularities.

He said, "Vote Chori must stop and Gyanesh Kumar should be arrested immediately."

He further demanded that all orders and decisions taken during Gyanesh Kumar's tenure as Chief Election Commissioner be cancelled and called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation, holding the government accountable over the issue.

Former Minister Sawhney, said that the credibility and independence of democratic institutions must be protected and that the people deserve transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

He urged the Election Commission and the government to answer the serious concerns being raised over electoral integrity.