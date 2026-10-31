J&K Tourism showcases its rich culture at Bharat Parv; PM visits J&K Pavilion

Excelsior Correspondent

GUJARAT, Oct 30: Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department participated in Bharat Parv at Ekta Nagar here showcasing the rich cultural heritage, handicrafts, handloom traditions, unique One District One Product (ODOP) offerings and diverse tourism destinations of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The participation of Jammu & Kashmir Tourism was undertaken under the guidance and supervision of Secretary Tourism, J&K, Avni Lavasa and Managing Director, JKTDC, Akriti Sagar with the objective of providing a comprehensive platform to showcase the region's distinctive cultural traditions, local products and tourism potential.

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During his visit to the Jammu & Kashmir Pavilion, the Prime Minister was apprised of the overall theme and setup of the J&K stall by Dr. Vikas Gupta, Director Tourism, Jammu. The Director Tourism briefed the Prime Minister about the range of traditional handicrafts, handlooms, local products and tourism attractions being showcased at the pavilion.

The J&K Pavilion prominently showcased the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, highlighting the distinctive products associated with different districts of Jammu & Kashmir. The Prime Minister took keen interest in various ODOP products and enquired about traditional and locally distinctive products including Basohli paintings, Sulai honey, garlic and Rajma from Jammu, besides walnuts, saffron, Pashmina and Kani shawls from Kashmir, along with other renowned handicrafts, handlooms and local products of the region.

A major attraction at the pavilion was the live demonstration of Sozni embroidery, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship and traditional skills of Jammu & Kashmir. The demonstration was presented by renowned artisan Gulab Gilani, providing visitors an opportunity to witness the painstaking craftsmanship involved in creating the exquisite traditional embroidery.

The cultural richness of Jammu & Kashmir was further brought alive through a live performance on the traditional Santoor, presented by Younis Majid from Kashmir, highlighting the distinctive musical heritage and artistic traditions of the region.

The emerging and offbeat tourism destinations such as Patnitop, Bhaderwah,Basohli-Sarthal , Panchari,seven lakes of Rajouri and Poonch were highlighted for their scenic beauty, adventure activities, rich cultural heritage and unique local experiences and destinations including Gurez Valley, Bangus, Yousmarg and other emerging tourist locations were showcased, highlighting opportunities for nature-based, adventure, cultural and experiential tourism.

The focus on offbeat destinations is aimed at diversifying the tourism circuit, encouraging longer visitor stays, promoting local communities and creating new tourism opportunities across different regions of Jammu & Kashmir. The pavilion also highlighted the region's potential in adventure tourism, pilgrimage tourism, heritage tourism, rural tourism and nature-based experiences.

During the visit, Altaf Hussain Bhat, General Manager, JKTDC, Srinagar; Vishal Sadhotra, Assistant Director Tourism, Jammu; and Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Manager, JKTDC, Srinagar, were also present at the Jammu & Kashmir Pavilion.