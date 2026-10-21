J&K Govt Doubles Monthly Stipend Of Medical Interns To Rs 25,000

Srinagar, Oct 21: Ending the stalemate with protesting medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir, the Omar Abdullah government doubled their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000.

The enhancement of the stipend comes after protests by the medical interns seeking an increase to Rs 30000.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the enhancement of the monthly stipend payable to MBBS/BDS interns, including Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, from Rs 12,300/- to Rs 25,000/- per month, with effect from 01.10.2026," an order issued by the Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department read.

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The medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir had earlier gone on strike in September to press for hike in monthly stipend.

On September 8, the government asked the interns to end their strike and sought a month to address their issues.

However, on Tuesday, the interns resumed their strike, saying that despite the deadline having passed, the government has not fulfilled its assurance.