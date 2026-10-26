J&K Cabinet Expansion On Tuesday; Oath On Oct 27

Srinagar, Oct 26: The expansion of the Jammu and Kashmir council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will take place here on Tuesday, party officials said.

"The oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers is scheduled to take place at 10.30 am on Tuesday," National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq told reporters here on Monday.

Sadiq said the party leadership, including Omar Abdullah and party president Farooq Abdullah, will decide on the new faces to be inducted into the council of ministers.

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"I think by this evening it will be clear as to who all are being sworn in tomorrow," he added.

The chief minister on Saturday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and sought time for swearing in new ministers as part of reshuffle and expansion in the council of ministers.

Asked about the controversial statement regarding Pakistan made by Farooq Abdullah, the NC spokesperson said that the statement was taken "out of context".

"If you listen to the entire speech, he (Farooq Abdullah) made it clear how the tribal invaders came here and the injustices that emanated from the neighbouring country against Jammu and Kashmir. This is just petty politics being played by the BJP when they take out one part of the speech and present it out of context," he added. (Agencies)