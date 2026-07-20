J-K Floods: CM Omar Seeks Six-Hourly Situation Reports From All Districts Till July 24

Jammu, Jul 19: In view of the prevailing weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday directed all district administrations to submit situation reports every six hours until July 24 to strengthen monitoring and ensure a coordinated response.

Abdullah passed the directive at a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to review the situation arising from incessant rainfall leading to flash floods in Poonch and Rajouri.

At least 12 people were killed and several others missing as torrential rains unleashed landslides and flash floods across the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on Sunday, causing widespread damage to public and private infrastructure including roads and houses.

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The chief minister also assessed the preparedness of the administration to deal with any weather-related eventuality across Jammu and Kashmir.

To strengthen monitoring during the ongoing weather conditions, the chief minister directed that, beginning today and till July 24, every district shall submit situation reports every six hours to the respective divisional commissioner, who will consolidate and forward the reports to Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction.

“The department will compile the reports and circulate them to the offices of the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India,” Abdullah said, expressing hope that the reporting mechanism could be discontinued after July 24 if weather conditions improve.

The meeting comprehensively reviewed the prevailing weather situation, the impact of heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides reported from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and the measures being undertaken by various departments to ensure public safety, restore essential services and provide timely relief to affected families, an official spokesman said.

Expressing condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the flash floods, the chief minister said the government stands firmly with every affected family and remains committed to providing all possible assistance for relief, rehabilitation and restoration.

Abdullah was informed that rescue teams have already been kept on alert in rain-affected areas to respond to any eventuality.

He stressed that every possible effort should be made to trace and retrieve missing persons so that affected families receive timely support and they are able to reconcile with the reality of unfortunate death of their loved ones.

Reviewing the availability of essential commodities across J&K, Abdullah directed the concerned departments to ensure uninterrupted supplies of food grains, medicines, drinking water and other essential items in every district.

He also called for the expeditious restoration of roads, power supply, drinking water schemes and communication links wherever these have been disrupted due to heavy rains.

At the meeting, the chief minister was also informed that sufficient funds have been kept available to meet relief and rehabilitation requirements wherever necessary.

He directed that there should be no delay in extending financial assistance and relief to affected families.

The meeting was informed that adequate stocks of medicines are available across J&K while surveillance has been intensified to prevent any outbreak of water-borne or communicable diseases in the aftermath of heavy rains.

Underscoring the importance of seamless coordination, the chief minister said that effective inter-departmental coordination is critical during such situations.

He directed all departments, district administrations and field agencies to work in close coordination with each other and maintain constant liaison with the Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), SDRF and other agencies engaged in rescue and restoration efforts.

Reviewing the status of connectivity, the chief minister was informed that all major roads remain open, while clearance operations are underway to remove landslides and debris from affected road stretches.

He directed the concerned agencies to expedite restoration works, with particular emphasis on restoring electricity supply in Poonch district at the earliest.

Regarding educational institutions, he noted that schools have already been closed till July 22.

He directed the School Education Department to review the prevailing weather situation on July 22 and take an appropriate decision regarding opening of schools in both the summer and winter zones.

Abdullah also announced that, subject to the prevailing situation, ministers will begin field visits from Monday to personally assess the ground situation, monitor relief operations and ensure that all necessary assistance reaches affected people without delay.