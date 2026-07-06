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Home / Latest News / J-K CM assures reliable, affordable power supply to every household

J-K CM assures reliable, affordable power supply to every household

Srinagar, July 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that his government is committed to ensuring reliable, affordable and quality power to all households across the Union territory. The chief minister also directed the timely...

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Daily Excelsior
03:32 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, July 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that his government is committed to ensuring reliable, affordable and quality power to all households across the Union territory.

The chief minister also directed the timely completion of key infrastructure projects, greater accountability at every level and sustained reforms to build a modern, resilient and financially sustainable power sector.

"Chief Minister today chaired a comprehensive review of the Power Development Department. He reaffirmed the Government's commitment to ensuring reliable, affordable and quality power for every household across Jammu & Kashmir," the chief minister's office posted on its X handle. PTI

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