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Home / Latest News / J-K CM Abdullah Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

J-K CM Abdullah Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Oct 24: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here, officials said. Abdullah reached the Lok Bhawan around 11 am to meet Sinha, they said. The officials said the chief minister...

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Daily Excelsior
11:18 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 24: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here, officials said.

Abdullah reached the Lok Bhawan around 11 am to meet Sinha, they said.

The officials said the chief minister is likely to discuss issues related to governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Sinha was out of the Union territory owing to his health, and returned to J-K on Thursday. Further details of the meeting were awaited, they added.

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