J-K books controversy: Counter Intelligence sleuths conduct raids in Jammu, Noida

Jammu, Jul 6 : The Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday launched simultaneous searches at some locations in Jammu and Noida in connection with the alleged glorification of separatists in two controversial publications, officials said.

The officials said a team of counter intelligence raided the headquarters of Samagra Shiksha at Channi Himmat on the outskirts of the city and questioned the director and other officials as part of the ongoing investigation.

Another team of slethus simultaneously carried out a raid at the office of a publisher at Noida, the officials said.

Advertisement

They said the raids are still going on when last reports were received.

The books in contention are titled 'Personalities and Legends of J&K', authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena and published by Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service, and "Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir", authored by Sushant Giri and published by Delhi-based Anurag Prakashan.

According to officials, 123 copies of one of the books were supplied to Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts, and 128 copies of the other book were supplied to Jammu and Baramulla districts.

An FIR was registered an Saturday last under Sections 49 (abetment), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 152 (endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity, disharmony) and 353 ( publishing, or circulating false statements, rumors, or reports) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

After filing the case on Saturday, the Counter Intelligence unit launched raids on the premises of one of the publishers at Bahu Plaza in Jammu city, the officials said.

They said the searches were carried out as part of the ongoing investigation to collect material relevant to the case.

According to officials, the investigators have seized both physical documents and digital evidence but no arrests have been made so far.

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha suspended eight officials of the School Education Department, removed a contractual staff and ordered an inquiry into the two controversial books found containing "highly inappropriate content".

The action comes after BJP, Congress and other political groups raised objections that the books allegedly "glorified" separatism.

In an order, the School Education Department said the two books were withdrawn on Friday. PTI