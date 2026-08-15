J K Automation bags highest VRV sales award from Daikin

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Marking another milestone in its three-decade journey in the air-conditioning and HVAC industry, J K Automation has been recognized by Daikin India for achieving the highest sales in the VRV category in the Jammu and Kashmir region during the financial year 2024-25.

The award recognizes the company's outstanding performance and sustained efforts towards strengthening the VRV business in the J&K market. The achievement has been attributed to J K Automation's focus on customer relationships, market development, consistent performance and commitment to delivering business results.

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The award was presented by K D Vermani, Director & COO, Daikin India, in the presence of Sanjay Goel, Country Head - Sales; Shiv Kumar Yadav, Associate Vice President; and Ankit Gulati, Branch Operations Head, in a function at Chandigarh. They honoured Ajit Wangnoo, Director, J K Automation, for the company's remarkable performance.

The recognition comes as J K Automation completes 30 years in the industry and adds to its record of achievements and recognition over the years. The company has consistently adapted to changing market requirements while maintaining its focus on performance and customer-centric solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Wangnoo, Director, J K Automation, said, "It is a great honour to receive this recognition for achieving the highest VRV sales in the J&K region for FY 2024-25. This award motivates us to raise the bar further and continue delivering excellence in the years ahead," he said.

He said with a strong foundation built over three decades, the organization remains committed to providing innovative, efficient and reliable air-conditioning solutions while pursuing further growth and excellence in the J&K market.