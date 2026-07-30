J-K: Amputee Woman’s Pilgrimage, Crawling Devotee Testament To Triumph Of Faith Over Adversity

Jammu, July 30: An amputee woman from Uttar Pradesh, who has been undertaking the annual pilgrimage to the Machail Mata temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on a hand-operated tricycle for the past eight years, and a devotee crawling towards the Amarnath cave shrine, have emerged as symbols of resilience and unwavering faith.

Jyoti, who lost both her legs in a train accident in 2015, is once again making the arduous trek to the Mata Machail shrine, accompanied by her mother, a rescued pet monkey named Bajrangi and her dog Kalu.

Hand-peddling her tricycle along the mountainous route, all the way from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, Jyoti says her she left for the pilgrimage some two months ago.

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“I have been visiting Mata Machail for the past eight years. I began undertaking the pilgrimage annually since 2018. Every year, I visit the shines of both Mata Machail and Baba Amarnath on this tricycle,” she said.

Jyoti, who hails from a hamlet in Uttar Pradesh, says she does not ask the deity for anything for myself. “My only prayer is that people follow the right path, take care of their families and the blessings of Mata Rani remain upon them.” Sharing about her unusual companion, Jyoti says Bajrangi the monkey was rescued after its mother died of electrocution, and had since become part of the family. The dog, Kalu, has been with her for the past four months.

The ancient Machail Mata temple in the remote village of Machail in Paddar valley of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, is dedicated to Goddess Chandi — a manifestation of Durga. Nestled amid the Himalayas, the shrine attracts thousands of devotees, particularly from the Jammu region, every August.

The annual yatra, which was scheduled to begin July 25, began from July 27.

The pilgrimages to revered shines across Jammu and Kashmir offer poignant glimpses into lives of ordinary people, bringing with them extraordinary displays of faith.

Sunil Kumar, a devotee from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, continues his extraordinary ‘dandavat yatra’ to the Amarnath cave shrine.

Sunil reached Anantnag on the 414th day of his pilgrimage, crawling face-down on a thermocol sheet instead of walking. His unusual journey has drawn the attention of fellow pilgrims and security personnel along the route.

“I am undertaking the dandavat yatra to the holy Amarnath shrine. Today is the 414th day of my journey. Baba Amarnath called me,” Sunil said.

He thanked the security forces for extending assistance throughout his journey. “The CRPF has been extending full support to me and will continue to support me until I reach the Amarnath shrine,” he said.

The annual Machail Mata Yatra and the Amarnath Yatra attract thousands of devotees every year, with many undertaking the pilgrimages under challenging conditions as an expression of faith and devotion.

More than 4.36 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Baba Amarnath this year. The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the shrine, begun July 3, and is scheduled to conclude on August 28.