J Infratech files IPO papers;  eyes Rs 600 cr via fresh issue

NEW DELHI, Sept 26: J Infratech Ltd, an integrated infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, has filed preliminary papers with the market regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 600 crore.

Apart from the fresh issue, the company's proposed IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 crore equity shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

The Haryana-based company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 120 crore. In case the placement is completed, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be utilised to meet working capital requirements, repay or pre-pay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

J Infratech is an integrated infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company focused on roads, highways and bridges, with experience in executing large-scale road development projects involving specialised structures across India.

The company commenced operations in 2005 through its partnership firm, Jandu Construction Co, which was subsequently converted into J Infratech in 2019.

As of July 31, 2026, the company had completed 35 projects and was executing 46 projects across 16 states and three Union Territories.

The equity shares proposed to be offered through the IPO are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Systematix Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager to the issue, and KFin Technologies is the registrar to the offer. (PTI)