J&K AAP Chief Seeks Restoration Of Security Cover; HC Directs Threat Assessment Within Six Weeks

Jammu, Sep 8: The high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has directed authorities to consider the plea of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik seeking restoration of his security cover, including escort vehicle, and take an appropriate decision within six weeks.

Justice Sanjay Dhar passed the directions while disposing of Malik's petition, filed through advocate Appu Singh Slathia.

The counsel informed the court that authorities had not restored Malik's security cover and escort vehicle following his release from jail after quashing of his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on April 27.

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Malik, who is the AAP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president, was detained under the stringent PSA in September 2025 from his home constituency in Doda for allegedly disturbing public order and was subsequently lodged in the Kathua jail.

However, the high court later quashed his detention, holding that the order was legally unsustainable and based on "non-application of mind".

Malik, in his plea, submitted that as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, he is required to travel across various parts of the Union Territory for political and public engagements.

He contended that his security cover had been reduced from April 28, without proper consideration, and that his escort vehicle had also been withdrawn.

The petitioner also submitted that he had made several representations to the authorities seeking restoration of his security cover, but without success.

Taking note of the nature of the grievance, the court directed the respondents to consider the representations already made by Malik in accordance with law and take a decision on them.

The court further directed the authorities to place Malik's case before the Security Review Coordination Committee (SRCC) for assessment of his threat perception and thereafter make arrangements for an appropriate level of security in his favour.

The exercise has been ordered to be completed expeditiously within six weeks from the date a copy of the order is served upon the respondents. (Agencies)