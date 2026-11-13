J&K Govt Grants Old Pension Scheme Benefits To Eligible Administrative Service Officers; GAD Issues Formal Order

JAMMU, Nov 13: In a significant decision, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the benefits of the Defined Pension Scheme (Old Pension Scheme) in favour of eligible members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), allowing them to switch over from the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

The General Administration Department (GAD), through Government Order No. 1794-JK(GAD) of 2026, dated November 13, 2026, accorded formal sanction for extending the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme to eligible officers who had exercised their option to shift from the New Pension Scheme.

The order, issued by the General Administration Department, refers to Government Order No. 305-F of 2026, dated September 28, 2026, under which guidelines were notified by the Finance Department for the transition from NPS to the Defined Pension Scheme.

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According to the government order, the eligible officers had exercised their option to switch over from the New Pension Scheme, which was introduced through SRO-400 dated December 24, 2009, to the Defined Pension Scheme (Old Pension Scheme).

The government has accordingly approved the grant of pensionary benefits under the Old Pension Scheme in favour of the officers whose names have been incorporated in Annexure-A attached to the order.

The order further clarifies that the regularisation of services of the concerned officers under the Old Pension Scheme shall be governed strictly by the guidelines issued by the Finance Department through Government Order No. 305-F of 2026, dated September 28, 2026.

The order has been issued by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, by order of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision is expected to bring relief to the eligible administrative service officers covered under the government-approved transition framework.

See Order Copy Click Here.....