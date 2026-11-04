J Estates to invest Rs 400 cr in senior living housing project in Gurugram

NEW DELHI, Nov 4: Realty firm J Estates will invest Rs 400 crore to develop a housing project for senior citizens in Gurugram and has tied up with Emoha to provide care for the elderly.

Emoha is one of the leading elder-care platforms in the country.

J Estates is developing a senior living project, J 36, at Sector 36 in Sohna, Gurugram.

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Spread across 3.825 acres, the project will comprise 190 residential units, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project cost is estimated at Rs 400 crore and the starting price for an apartment is about Rs 2.4 crore.

Anil Godara, the company's Managing Director, said, "We believe that senior living requires a considered approach to both residential design and the experience residents receive over time. Our partnership with Emoha reflects this understanding."

Through this partnership, the aim is to create homes that support independence, privacy and comfort while allowing residents to plan for changing care requirements, he said.

Saumyajit Roy, Founder & CEO, Emoha, said, "Families today want more than a well-designed home for their parents. They want the assurance that care, companionship and support will be there as needs change over the years."

J Estates focuses mainly on senior living projects. (PTI)