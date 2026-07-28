J&K gets 2,120 houses under PMAY-U 2.0; Centre asks UT to speed up proposals

*35,961 houses completed so far

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: The Centre has sanctioned 2,120 houses for Jammu & Kashmir under the revamped Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0, while urging the Union Territory to submit more project proposals to achieve saturation of urban housing benefits.

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Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha by Member Parliament Sat Paul Sharma, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that 45,982 houses have been sanctioned for J&K under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0 combined, including 2,120 under the new phase of the scheme. Of these, 43,907 houses have been grounded while 35,961 have already been completed and delivered to beneficiaries.

The Ministry clarified that PMAY-U 2.0 follows a demand-driven approach and no state or Union Territory-wise target has been fixed. Instead, States and UTs are required to assess housing demand through Urban Local Bodies and submit proposals for approval by the State Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee before they are considered by the Centre for financial assistance. The Ministry said the J&K Government has been encouraged to send additional proposals in accordance with the scheme guidelines to ensure eligible beneficiaries are covered.

On affordable rental housing, the Centre informed Parliament that 336 Government-funded housing units have already been converted into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) in Jammu & Kashmir under the earlier PMAY-U framework. Under PMAY-U 2.0, Affordable Rental Housing has now become a dedicated vertical aimed at promoting rental accommodation near workplaces for migrant labourers, industrial workers, working women, students and other economically weaker sections.

The Ministry said an Expression of Interest has been issued inviting public and private entities to construct new rental housing under the scheme and has encouraged the J&K Government to submit proposals, including for industrial areas such as those requiring accommodation for migrant workers.

Regarding the Interest Subsidy Scheme, the Centre said eligible beneficiaries from Economically Weaker Sections, Low Income Groups and Middle Income Groups can avail housing loan interest subsidies for purchasing or constructing houses, including apartments. It also clarified that ownership of land is not mandatory for beneficiaries purchasing ready-built or under-construction apartments, making the scheme accessible to families without land ownership.