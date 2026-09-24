J&K Govt Approves Six Free Gas Cylinders For AAY Families; BJP Says Ruling Party Promised 12

Srinagar, Sep 24: Jammu and Kashmir Minister Satish Sharma on Thursday informed the assembly that the government has approved six free gas cylinders for AAY families in the Union territory, an announcement that triggered noisy scenes with the opposition BJP accusing it of reneging on its promise of providing 12 cylinders.

"I want to inform the House that the six free gas cylinder scheme has got approval of authority concerned. Details will be shared shortly," Sharma, the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, said.

While the announcement was welcomed by the treasury benches by thumping of desks, the opposition BJP members shouted slogans against the government, leading to noisy scenes.

Advertisement

"This is cheating. The ruling party had promised 12 free cylinders," the BJP members said.

"The government has promised 12 free cylinders to all households. This six cylinders is a 'dhoka' (cheating). You have cheated in the name of cylinders, electricity and rations," Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, said.

He accused the government of misleading" the poor.

"How long will this continue," he questioned, as the ruckus continued.

The noisy arguments between the treasury and the opposition benches continued for some time, but later, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather restored order in the House and took up the remaining business for the day.

Antyodya Anna Yojna (AAY) scheme is for the poorest of the poor families.

Earlier, the House had witnessed uproar over the issue of Schedule Tribe-2 reservations during Zero Hour.