J&K Govt Orders Major Administrative Reshuffle; 49 IAS/JKAS Officers Transferred

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered a major administrative reshuffle, transferring and posting 49 IAS and JKAS officers with immediate effect.

The orders were issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) under Government Order No. 1612-JK(GAD) of 2026 dated October 7.

Among the key changes, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra has been given the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, relieving Kumar Rajeev Ranjan of the charge.

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Dr Ashish Chandra Verma has been transferred from Tourism and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department.

M Raju, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, has been relieved of the additional charge of Health and Medical Education Department and given additional charge of Hospitality and Protocol Department and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department.

R Alice Vaz has been transferred to the Transport Department as Commissioner/Secretary, while retaining charge of the Information Department. She will also hold additional charge of Civil Aviation Department and Commissioner, Civil Aviation.

Saugat Biswas has been posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department.

Sarmad Hafeez has been transferred from Social Welfare and posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, has been posted as Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, while retaining charge of Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi.

Naveen S L has been transferred from Civil Aviation and posted as Commissioner of Enquiries, J&K.

Among other major changes, Avny Lavasa has been posted as Secretary, Tourism Department, while continuing as Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department. Anjali Sehrawat has been posted as Secretary, Public Grievances Department.

Vikas Kundal has been transferred from the J&K Services Selection Board and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, with additional charge of Additional CEO, Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority.

Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu has been posted as Inspector General of Registration, J&K.

Rahul Yadav has been posted as Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department, while retaining additional charge of Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited.

Owais Ahmed has been posted as Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, with additional charge of Director, Skill Development J&K.

Sagar Doifode Dattatray has been transferred to the Social Welfare Department as Administrative Secretary.

Devansh Yadav has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, while Rakesh Minhas has been appointed CEO, State Health Agency, J&K, with additional charge of MD, Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission.

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse has been posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board, while Akriti Sagar has been appointed Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation with additional charge of CEO, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency.

Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan has been posted as Managing Director, National Health Mission, J&K.

Basharat Qayoom has been transferred from Pulwama and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, with additional charge of CEO, SPV for Srinagar City for implementation of the Smart City Project.

Ayushi Sudan has been posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation.

The reshuffle also includes several Deputy Commissioners. Minga Sherpa has been transferred from Udhampur to Jammu, Abhishek Sharma from Rajouri to Kupwara, Rupesh Kumar to Samba, Jatin Kishore from Ganderbal to Budgam, Shreya Singhal from Ganderbal to the post of Deputy Commissioner, and Ananth Dwivedi from the State Health Agency to Udhampur.

Mamta Yadav has been posted as Director, Information, J&K.

At the district level, Mahima Madan has been posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, while Vidhu Shekhar has been posted as Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

Pranjal J Hazarika has been posted as Director, J&K Archives, Archaeology and Museums, while Vivek Agarwal has been appointed Director, Employment, J&K, with additional charge of CEO, Mission YUVA.

Vikas Ahlawat has been transferred from Anantnag and posted as Labour Commissioner, J&K.

The order also includes changes among JKAS officers. Kuldeep Krishan Sidha has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama; Charandeep Singh as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian; Rakesh Kumar as Special Secretary, Lok Bhawan; Sachin Jamwal as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua; and Sushil Kesar as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Reasi.

Irfan Bahadur has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Budgam, while Afroza Bano has been transferred and directed to await further posting orders in the General Administration Department.

See Order Copy Click Here.....